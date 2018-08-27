The Real Chemistry Between Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder in Their New Film ‘Destination Wedding’

Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder have graced the screen together a few times. Although, the two haven’t ever done a film that was so completely their own. If you’re looking forward to the idea already, you’re going to want to catch Destination Wedding while it’s in theaters. The two actors first worked together in 1992’s Bram Stoker’s Dracula. However, when we hear Winona Ryder these days, most of us think of her raw performance in the Netflix series Stranger Things. And when you hear Keanu Reeves, you may be thinking of his recent portrayal of John Wick. No matter how you think of Winona or Keanu, it’s undeniable that the two have an on-screen chemistry that feels authentic.

Reeves and Ryder Confess a Mutual Crush to Entertainment Tonight When Talking About Their Film ‘Destination Wedding’

The two actors recently joked about their wedding scene in Bram Stoker’s Dracula. Why, you ask? Well, they may have been “really married.” The ceremony was done with a real Romanian priest. This is the sort of amusing banter that makes Winona and Keanu a pleasure to watch as a team. In their recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Keanu and Winona were promoting their movie, Destination Wedding.

But what about their ridiculously real on-screen chemistry? Ryder has confessed that she had “a pretty, pretty big, healthy crush” on Keanu back in the day. Reeves seconded this by saying that he had “a big, healthy crush on [Winona], too.” And for all of you who like seeing these two and their mutual attraction on-screen and off-screen, you’ll be glad to know that their opinions of each other have not changed over the years. Although Destination Wedding may make you cringe at their characters’ mutual hatred, their chemistry is still a pleasure to experience.

