The warm weather is here and good vibes are in the air! If you plan on spending your summer at the beach , by the pool or taking a road trip with friends, you’re going to need a groovy summer playlist to jam out to. Be the DJ all summer with this ultimate summer playlist!

This playlist is filled with the hottest songs out right now, and a few older ones that are perfect for any summer playlist! On your way to the bar or club this summer, grab your Uber’s aux cord and turn on “God’s Plan” and “I Like It” to get you pumped up for your night out. If you’re having a day by the pool with your friends, play “This Girl” and “Is It Really Love,” these songs will totally match your pool day vibes~

Drake – “Nice For What”

Cardi B – “I Like It”

Diplo – “Look Back”

Migos – “Made Men”

Post Malone – “Psycho”

Drake – “God’s Plan”

Calvin Harris – “One Kiss”

Maroon 5 – “Girls Like You”

Rich The Kid – “Plug Walk”

Joe Stone – “Is It Really Love”

Kungs – “This Girl”

Duke Dumont – “Ocean Drive”

Mustard – “Whole Lot of Lovin’”

Calvin Harris – “Slide”

Chris Lake – “I Want You”

The Ultimate Summer Playlist: Feature image courtesy of Tumblr.com