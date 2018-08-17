Celebrity News

‘Veronica Mars’ Reboot? Rob Thomas and Kristen Bell Are Both Hoping for a Revival

by Friday, August 17, 2018
'Veronica Mars' Reboot

Do you remember Veronica Mars? Who could forget Kristen Bell’s snarky portrayal of the female detective? Many of the fans can’t. Veronica Mars ran for three seasons on UPN and The CW networks. Despite the show’s cancellation back in 2007, many fans have felt that the show should have continued. The fans aren’t the only ones, either. The series creator Rob Thomas wants a ‘Veronica Mars’ reboot, and apparently, so does Kristen Bell.

Rob Thomas Speaks With E! News About a Future ‘Veronica Mars’ Reboot

'Veronica Mars' Reboot

Veronica Mars ‘Reboot’ May Happen. Photo Credit: Warner Bros. Television

In a recent interview with E! News, Thomas stated that he and Kristen are both “hopeful” and remain “very into” the idea of reviving the show. The two creatives have both expressed their love for the series. Fans have done so as well, as they partially funded the  2014 Veronica Mars movie. Displaying a positive outlook, Thomas knows exactly what he wants the reboot of Veronica Mars to focus on if it comes to fruition. The “kick-ass mystery” is what the show should be all about, he claims. “I want to make Veronica the first name in female detectives,” Rob asserts. But he also makes it clear that if he can’t do the show with Kristen Bell, the show may not happen at all.  

“I can’t imagine doing it without Kristen in my professional lifetime. I mean, never say never, but I think if I’m not doing it with Kristen, it means that Kristen no longer wants to do it. And Kristen has said she’s willing to do it until it’s ‘Murder, She Wrote.’ As long as she holds to that, then I think I want to keep doing the Kristen Bell version, if there’s an opportunity.”

Unfortunately, there is nothing set in motion just yet, but with Thomas and Bell both strongly set on the idea, a reboot may be in the foreseeable future.

 

Read the full article at E! News.

Read more Entertainment posts at ClicheMag.com

‘Veronica Mars’ Reboot? Rob Thomas and Kristen Bell Are Both Hoping for a Revival. Featured Photo Credit: Robert Voets, 2014 Warner Bros. Entertainment

 

 

,

← Previous post

Mona Haydar is woke af
You may also like
Remembering Aretha Franklin, The Queen of Soul
Remembering Aretha Franklin, The Queen of Soul
Celebrate Marvel Cinematic Universe’s 10th Anniversary with Marvel Studios 10th Anniversary Film Festival
Celebrate Marvel Cinematic Universe’s 10th Anniversary with Marvel Studios 10th Anniversary Film Festival
‘Kim Possible’ Returns as a Live-Action Movie with Christy Carlson Romano and Patton Oswalt
‘Kim Possible’ Returns as a Live-Action Movie with Christy Carlson Romano and Patton Oswalt

No Comments Yet.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Our Latest Issue

Covers: Anand Desai-Barochia and Britney Young
Inside, cover star Anand Desai-Barochia talks about his role on The Outpost, breaking through barriers, and more; cover star Britney Young talks about her role on GLOW and much more!

READ NOW FOR FREE
close-link