Do you remember Veronica Mars? Who could forget Kristen Bell’s snarky portrayal of the female detective? Many of the fans can’t. Veronica Mars ran for three seasons on UPN and The CW networks. Despite the show’s cancellation back in 2007, many fans have felt that the show should have continued. The fans aren’t the only ones, either. The series creator Rob Thomas wants a ‘Veronica Mars’ reboot, and apparently, so does Kristen Bell.

Rob Thomas Speaks With E! News About a Future ‘Veronica Mars’ Reboot

In a recent interview with E! News, Thomas stated that he and Kristen are both “hopeful” and remain “very into” the idea of reviving the show. The two creatives have both expressed their love for the series. Fans have done so as well, as they partially funded the 2014 Veronica Mars movie. Displaying a positive outlook, Thomas knows exactly what he wants the reboot of Veronica Mars to focus on if it comes to fruition. The “kick-ass mystery” is what the show should be all about, he claims. “I want to make Veronica the first name in female detectives,” Rob asserts. But he also makes it clear that if he can’t do the show with Kristen Bell, the show may not happen at all.

“I can’t imagine doing it without Kristen in my professional lifetime. I mean, never say never, but I think if I’m not doing it with Kristen, it means that Kristen no longer wants to do it. And Kristen has said she’s willing to do it until it’s ‘Murder, She Wrote.’ As long as she holds to that, then I think I want to keep doing the Kristen Bell version, if there’s an opportunity.”

Unfortunately, there is nothing set in motion just yet, but with Thomas and Bell both strongly set on the idea, a reboot may be in the foreseeable future.

Read the full article at E! News.

Read more Entertainment posts at ClicheMag.com

‘Veronica Mars’ Reboot? Rob Thomas and Kristen Bell Are Both Hoping for a Revival. Featured Photo Credit: Robert Voets, 2014 Warner Bros. Entertainment