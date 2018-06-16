If there is one movie that we all need to be hyped for it’s Bohemian Rhapsody, upcoming movie about one of the most iconic bands of all time, Queen. It follows lead singer, Freddie Mercury (Rami Malek), as he destroys rock band traditions and triumphs as a proud eccentric leader in the music industry, and definitely one of the most admired. The story begins with the formation of Queen in the 1970s and represents their successfulness as a band creating revolutionary hits, as well as the intense relationships the members had with each other as Mercury flew deeper into the unstably insane life of a celebrity. Bohemian Rhapsody ends with a showstopping finale of one of the band’s most remarkable performances, and probably the most amazing rock show ever, at Live Aid in 1985. This film will reveal the legacy that Queen has created as one of the most inspirational musical groups in rock history.

After his Emmy Award winning performance in the successful television series, Mr. Robot, there is no doubt that Rami Malek can beautifully embody the complicated personality of Freddie Mercury. Based off the trailers, we know that Malek has especially completed the Mercury look from the shiny bodysuits to the bold overbite, mastering the acting of the musician will be a challenge but if any actor can conquer it, it’s Malek.

Dexter Fletcher has taken up the director’s position while Academy Award Nominee, Anthony McCarten, has written the script for this film. Amongst the production team includes Brian May and Roger Taylor, two previous members of the fabulous rock band.

Bohemian Rhapsody will be gorgeous, crazy, and mesmerizing. Although the release date is November 2, 2018—which seems like a long way away—you will need the mental preparation to handle its awesomeness.

Read more Entertainment articles at ClicheMag.com

We All Need to be Hyped for Bohemian Rhapsody: Featured Image Credits to 20th Century Fox