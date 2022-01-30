erika-jayne-dismissed-from-fraud-and-embezzlement-lawsuit-against-tom-girardi-in-illinois

Erika Jayne Believes Tom Girardi Was Unfaithful Before Their Split

Erika Jayne is off the hook, at least in Illinois.

The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star has been dismissed from her estranged husband Tom Girardi’s embezzlement and fraud lawsuit, according to court documents filed in the state on Jan. 29.

“Pursuant to stipulation, plaintiff’s claims against defendants EJ Global LLC and Erika Girardi are dismissed without prejudice and without costs,” according to the filing, obtained by E! News.

Shortly after the decision made, Jay Edelson, an attorney for the plaintiffs in the case, took to Twitter to vow to carry on his clients’ legal fight.

“We have not stopped pursuing @erikajayne, just switching courts,” he explained in one post. “We believe we can prove she benefitted from Tom’s ponzi scheme.”

In another Twitter post he wrote, “@erikajayne has one strategy: throw up as must dust as possible. That can work on #RHOBH. It doesn’t work when someone is under oath in a court proceeding.”

He also said that the lawsuit, filed by Edelson PC, is “being refiled in California” to “avoid fights over jurisdiction.”

“No chance we are letting @erikajayne off the hook, especially given the evidence we have found,” he continued in another tweet. “All money will go fully to the victims until they are made whole.”

Sipa via AP Images

Jayne’s attorney Evan Borges released his own statement Jan. 29 praising the court’s recent decision and further defending his client.

“While Edelson retains the right to re-fie in California, the dismissal of Erika from the federal lawsuit that triggered bankruptcies of Girardi Keese and Tom Girardi is extremely important,” he said.

