e!'s-justin-sylvester-recovering-after-emergency-surgery

Justin Sylvester is on the mend.

The Daily Pop co-host is recovering from a recent emergency surgery, which has caused him to be absent from the E! morning show in recent days. Justin shared an update with fans on his Instagram on Tuesday, Apr. 13.

“A lot of people have been DM’ing me wondering ‘where the hell are you? Why aren’t you on #DailyPop?’ The truth is- About 10 days ago I checked myself into the hospital for a (semi -emergency but minor) surgery (Seriously minor- I was home wishing [SIC] 8 hours of checking in),” the E! Personality wrote today. “I can say It was a success! My doctor assured me that I will be ready to fulfill my ‘Shot Girl Summer’ duties that I take VERY SERIOUSLY! She said with lots of ice , ibuprofen and rest – I will be ‘twerkin in no time’ (her exact words not mine)!”

Justin continued, “To all the @edailypop fans who were wondering-I’ll be back soon! Promise! Please Send Good VIBES my way! See you next week!… (STORYTIME: right as I was getting rolled into surgery , this sweet old lady next to me in the pre-op holding area says ‘aren’t you @mrbradybaby ?’ Just in case I died that day, I couldn’t let me last act be letting someone down … I politely turned to her and through the Valium said, ‘Yes! Now let’s make a deal!’).”

Justin received many “get better” messages in the comments under his hospital photo.

“Sending you great vibes n speedy recovery,” another fan shared.

