esi-eggleston-bracey-on-fighting-hair-discrimination

Published 3 hours ago

There’s a saying that goes, “If you want something done, let Black women do it.” Esi Eggleston Bracey, chief operating officer and EVP Beauty and Personal Care for Unilever North America, is a shining example of that adage. No stranger to the world of beauty — or getting things done —she’s held high profile executive roles in Procter & Gamble and COTY, and most recently, has led the charge for Dove’s CROWN Act (Create a Respectful and Open Workplace for Natural Hair).

Last year, Dove celebrated a major milestone in the fight against hair discrimination when California became the first state to pass a law banning natural hair discrimination. They also launched National Crown Day on July 3 to celebrate the day the CROWN Act legislation was signed into law.

The CROWN Act legislation is designed to formally tackle race-based hair discrimination in the workplace and schools and protecting Black women and men’s right to wear their natural hair, braids, locs, twists, bantu knots and more. Eggleston Bracey and her team are working tirelessly to help end hair discrimination nationwide.

Twenty-three states have introduced CROWN legislation including Georgia, Florida and Arizona.

BET.com spoke with Esi Eggleston Bracey about the importance of the CROWN Act and her own natural hair journey. This interview has been edited for clarity and length.

RELATED: Maya Allen Talks Black Unity And The Beauty Industry

BET.com: What made you fight so passionately to end hair discrimination with the Crown Act?

Esi Eggleston Bracey: As a Black woman, it’s an issue that’s deeply personal to me and has impacted me. But even more importantly, it’s just so much in the middle of what Dove’s life work is.

» Read Full Article