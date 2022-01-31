‘euphoria’-recap:-cal-confesses-his-truth-&-cassie-unravels-over-maddy-&-nate

Cal stopped hiding his secrets from his family on the January 30 episode of ‘Euphoria,’ while Cassie lost it (and then some) and Elliot confessed the truth about Rue.

Rue’s relapse is becoming harder and harder to hide. She says she loves Jules in the same vein as love stories like Ghost, Titanic, Brokeback Mountain, and Yoko Ono and John Lennon. Jules goes down on Rue, but Rue can’t feel a thing because she’s on so many drugs. She fakes an orgasm. Jules knows Rue faked it, but Rue tries to act like she didn’t.

Jules talks to Elliot about what happened with Rue. She recreates Rue faking her orgasm, and Elliot tries to teach her the “right way.” They end up passionately making out. They’re stopped by a text from… Rue.

Jacob Elordi and Alexa Demie on ‘Euphoria.’ (HBO) Cassie & Nate Fight Over Maddy

Maddy celebrates her birthday, and Cassie even made a book about their friendship. Cassie is feeling increasingly guilty about her secret relationship, but she doesn’t stop seeing Nate. Maddy has a heart-to-heart with Nate when he stops by to see her at her babysitting gig. She tells him that he “ruined” her forever. “Did you know that I loved you?” Maddy asks. “Did you feel loved by me?” Nate replies, “I don’t know.” The thing is, Nate doesn’t even know what love is.

Cassie and Nate have a fight about the Maddy situation. If she had known they were going to get back together, she wouldn’t have hooked up with Nate. Nate snaps that if she was a good person she wouldn’t have screwed her best friend’s boyfriend. “I can’t do this,” an emotional Cassie says.

