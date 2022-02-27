commemorate-the-euphoria-season-2-finale-with-the-ultimate-gift-guide

Eddy Chen/HBO

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The HBO series Euphoria is nothing short of a cultural phenomenon at this point. We are all glued to our television screens every Sunday night, on the edge of our seats watching every twist and turn, wishing that the episodes were longer. You never know what to expect on Euphoria, in regard to the storylines, but we can always expect enviable fashion and shocking surprises.

If Euphoria is your favorite show at the moment, you’re going to love these Euphoria gift guide picks, including clothes, mugs, home decor, Cassie and Maddy-style press-on nails inspired by the hit TV show.

Frasier Sterling Euphoria Soulmate Bar Bracelet

If you and your BFF are like (a less dramatic version of) Maddy and Cassie, then you need these bracelets with the iconic quote from the show.

Euphoria Birthday Card- Cassie I’ve Never Been Happier

This is the perfect birthday card for fans of the show, who hopefully have a tears-free celebration.

Probably Watching Euphoria Doormat

You need this doormat to let all visitors know about your Euphoria fandom.

Euphoria Crewneck Sweatshirt

Get a crewneck sweatshirt in honor of your favorite character. This would be the perfect look for a Euphoria-watching party.

