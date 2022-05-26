eva-longoria-rocks-sheer-lace-dress-with-high-slit-for-cannes-film-festival-party:-photos

View gallery

Eva Longoria, 47, wowed when she stepped out on the carpet of a Cannes Film Festival party on the night of May 25. The actress wore a long black sleeveless lace dress that had a sheer top section and a high slit on the bottom to the Chopard Loves Cinema Gala Dinner. She also wore strappy heels and accessorized with dangling green earrings and diamond bracelets as her hair was pulled back and parted in the middle.

The beauty posed for pics on the carpet of the event and rocked pretty makeup that included pink lipstick. She looked confident and comfortable as she gave a slight smile to cameras and put her hand on one hip. At one point, she greeted other stars that showed up to the party, including model Bella Hadid, who wore a black and white dress with vertical stripes on the sleeves and horizontal stripes on the bottom.

Eva and Bella gave each other a kiss and hug while on the carpet and looked thrilled to see each other. They were among other impressively dressed celebs at the event like Maggie Gyllenhaal, Peter Sarsgaard, Mads Mikkelsen, Hanna Jacobsen, Michele Morrone, and Maye Musk.

Before Eva made headlines at the latest Cannes event, she got attention for attending the L’Oréal Paris 25th anniversary dinner last week. She showed up to the dinner in an orange plunging dress and diamond earrings as she posed for pics.

