eve-announces-pregnancy-with-gorgeous-baby-bump-photo

Rapper and actress Eve is expecting her first child with husband Maximillion Cooper.

The 42-year-old announced the news on Instagram, writing, “Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!! ❤️ You all know how long we’ve been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022.”

Eve has been married to the British millionaire since 2014, after a four-year courtship that began in 2010. She is the “bonus” mom to his four children including Lotus, 19, Jagger, 17, Cash, 15 and Mini, 13, all from a previous marriage.

This is their first child together.

Blessings are abundant for the former co-host of The Talk who also has a new hip-hop drama, Queens, debuting on ABC on Tues., October 19. The series also stars Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez and Brandy. which follows four former members of a girl group who attempt to reunite and recapture their glory.

(Photo by Dan MacMedan/Getty Images)

