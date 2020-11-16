eve-recalls-being-trolled-for-marrying-white-man

Published 6 hours ago

Eve opened up about the harsh trolling she received for her interracial marriage with her husband, Maximillion Cooper.

“In the beginning it was very hard because obviously, I come from Hip-Hop, there was no other person at that time especially from that world dating outside the race, outside of Black guys,” Eve told Metro.co.uk.

The rapper and her British husband, who is white, have been married since 2014. Prior to their relationship, neither of them had dated outside their own race.

“When we first started posting about our relationship, we got the worst crazy messages that I can’t even believe someone could write or think or type these words,” she added.

Nearly all the trolling has stopped.

“Over the years, I have to say now it’s mostly 99.9 percent positive because of us being so confident in loving each other and who we are that people have come around, or those ignorant people have just left my page which hopefully has happened,” Eve stated.

However, there are challenging moments in their relationship when Eve has told her other half that she’s leaving.

“My husband and I are very honest with each other to a fault,” she said. “I’ve never been in a relationship like this where it’s been very honest and respectful.”

Race is still a factor that’s not easily ignored, especially at a time of turmoil in the United States and the United Kingdom, where they live, following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the Black Lives Matter protests.

In the June 2 episode of The Talk,

