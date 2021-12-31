every-jaw-dropping-moment-we-still-can't-believe-happened-in-2021

BEST Celebrity Moments 2021: Cardi B, Dwayne Johnson & More!

WTF: When the f–k did that happen?!

Well, we did it. We may be limping across the threshold into 2022, but we made it through the year. It was a marathon, not a sprint, which may be why it’s hard to remember just when all of the celebrity news that went down over the last 12 months. Sad breakups, unexpected hookups, lavish weddings and…oh, yeah…questionable bathing habits.

That’s right, remember when everyone was obsessed with stars’ hygiene routines? Or when an Olsen twin was spotted in the woods with a machete? And we almost forgot about Chris Evans and Lizzo getting textual while Cardi B fangirled over You star Penn Badgley. Those were just a few of the most surprising celeb moments of the year you may have forgotten about.

So, before we officially welcome the new year, let’s reminisce about all of the wildest stories of 2021:

Shutterstock, Getty Images, Twitter

Cardi B Flew Her Fangirl Flag

Binge-watching You and becoming obsessed with Joe Goldberg? Still being Team Edward after all this time? Cardi B really is just like us, except, you know, she actually has access to the actors she loves.

The rapper and Penn Badgley formed an unlikely bond when she learned the actor was an admirer of her Twitter profile, leading to a delightful back-and-forth and culminated with both stars changing their Twitter avatars to photos of one another.

Cardi continued to have zero chill when she met Robert Pattinson in November, posting about their meeting on Instagram.

“Come,

» Read Full Article