every-time-mary-kate-and-ashley-won-the-red-carpet

2020 CFDA Awards: Ultimate Fashion Moments Next Tuesday

Double the trouble, double the fashion!

When it comes to owning the red carpet, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are among the best out there for making us stop and stare at their ensembles, whether it be one of their signature all-black looks or trendy showstoppers.

The duo never fails to impress, and often complement one another’s looks in subtle but effective ways, making us always look forward to whatever they are walking down the step-and-repeat in.

It’s no surprise, either, that the two are always so well-dressed, as the twins have a huge interested in fashion, founding both clothing labels Elizabeth and James (adorably named after their younger siblings, Elizabeth Olsen and James Olsen) and their luxury brand, The Row.

Normally, this month, we’d expect the two to serve us another amazing look at the CFDA Awards, however due to the coronavirus pandemic the award show was postponed from its regular June date until further notice, but have no fear, E! is still giving you your style fix!

That’s right! Tomorrow night (Tuesday, June 23), you can tune into the special program CFDA Awards: Ultimate Fashion Moments at 11 p.m. to explore the fashion found in the show’s storied history.

E! style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi and celebrity stylist Brad Goreski will explore the Council of Fashion Designers of America’s past award ceremonies, from best looks to discussions around diversity in the fashion industry.

Until then, be sure to check out the twins’ best style moments below.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Owning the Pink Carpet

For the 2019 “Camp”

