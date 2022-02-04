Menu
Ewan McGregor Visits Some Far-Out Locations In A Behind-The-Scenes Look At Expedia’s Super Bowl Commercial

February 4, 2022
Ewan McGregor is making all of us want to book a plane ticket ASAP after his behind-the-scenes look of his Expedia Super Bowl commercial.

Ewan McGregor is giving Super Bowl viewers a unique take on what they can expect from his upcoming Expedia commercial. Not only is he teasing the contents of the ad but is really explaining why he’s passionate about being a part of it. In this behind-the-scenes look of his Expedia Super Bowl commercial, he isn’t selling but sharing why he believes it’s so important for people to travel.

Ewan McGregorEwan McGregor films an Expedia commercial. (EXPEDIA)

“I think I’m here because I want to encourage people to travel. I really think it’s an important part of my life and it’s given me such wonderful memories, he shared as he walked through the set of his Expedia commercial. “It made me grow. And I think it feeds your soul to travel. So to be involved in a commercial that encourages people to do that as opposed to aspire to own more stuff, that’s something I’m very happy to do.”

As he shared personal anecdotes about trips he’d take with his family, he physically went on a journey as the set changed from a space theme to a western theme and then eventually a medieval theme with swords.  “I’ve learned that life is more experiences than owning things. It does fit me– this advert,” he shared as he walked through the desert. “It’s a sort of cheeky look at the stuff we’re being sold all the time instead of what we’re encouraging people to do.”

Ewan McGregorEwan McGregor (Gregory Pace/Shutterstock(

Not only did Ewan make a vacation sound really tempting right about now,

