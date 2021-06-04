falynn-guobadia-teases-tell-all-interview-about-divorce

Published 6 hours ago

While Falynn Guobadia has spoken out about her estranged husband Simon’s engagement to fellow Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams, she hasn’t gone into major detail about what happened. Now, she’s ready to speak her peace.

Falynn took to her Instagram account on Thursday (June 3) to post a preview of a Youtube exclusive interview where she sits down to air out the details of her and Simon’s split. She’ll also reveal whether she’s actually friends with Williams.

“My truth…,” captioned Falynn, adding that the interview will be available on June 10.

In the video, Falynn is asked about her alleged infidelity and Simon’s recent engagement, to which she laughs off and says, “God, the balls on him.”

“Simon doesn’t get caught unless Simon wants to be caught,” Falynn also remarks in the preview, referring to his sudden relationship with Porsha.

Soon after Falynn shared the IG preview, Simon responded by reposting the video and added claims that Falynn was unfaithful and the reason he filed for divorce. He even tagged the man she allegedly had an affair with.

On May 10, Simon Guobadia announced he proposed to Porsha Williams. According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, he and Falynn have not yet finalized their divorce but the pair did reach a settlement in April.

“I want to thank everyone for reaching out to me and offering their love and support,” Falynn said in a statement to PEOPLE. “At this time, I am focusing on finalizing my divorce and healing. Sending positivity to all of you.”

