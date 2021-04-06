fantasia-hospitalized-over-pregnancy-complications

Published 15 hours ago

In 2020, Fantasia Barrino announced she was expecting her first child with husband Kendall Taylor. Now, only six months into her pregnancy, the singer shared she’s experiencing contractions and is in the hospital.

Posting a series of videos to her Instagram Story, Fantasia provided fans an update on her condition.

“Good morning. We’ve been in the hospital all day,” she began. “We have to stay in the hospital for a while. My baby girl thinks she’s missing something out here, but she’s got to stay in here a little longer.”

Additionally, Barrino praised her husband for his support.

“I thank God for my husband. He’s over there knocked out, poor thing! He’s been riding in there with me,” she said, adding that her contractions were “starting to come down now.”

“My body is just tired, but we’ve got this,” Fantasia said during the video she posted.

In December, the Grammy Award winner opened up about past struggles she’s had with fertility.

During a special guest appearance on The Tamron Hall Show Fantasia said that it had actually taken her years to conceive naturally.

“At first, we thought we were going to have to do different things,” Barrino says. “This is a three-year journey we’ve been on.”

Fantasia said that sought help from a doctor who first told her that one of her fallopian tubes had closed, at that time the couple decided to take a break and “let God be God.”

“I kid you not, I forgot about it,” she continued. “And then I woke up one night,

