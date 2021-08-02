fetty-wap’s-daughter-lauren-maxwell-tragically-dies-at-just-4-years-old

Breaking News

August 1, 2021 8:59PM EDT

Lauren’s mother Turquoise Miami confirmed the sad news via Instagram, while it appears Fetty acknowledged the tragedy during his Rolling Loud performance.

Fetty Wap‘s daughter Lauren Maxwell has sadly died at just 4-years-old. The 30-year-old rapper shared the little girl with ex Turquoise Miami, who confirmed the tragic news via Instagram on Sunday, August 1. “This is my amazing, beautiful, funny, vibrant, loving, talented, smart and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius,” Lauren’s mother began, sharing a short looped video of her smiling and laughing in a pool.

Lauren looked so sweet as she radiated warmth in the clip, wearing an adorable pink swimsuit with matching pink beads in her braids. “If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself ‘i love you LAUREN’ because they say that souls can feel your love #rip,” she signed off, with a broken heart emoji. The influencer and ex-girlfriend of Fetty archived any previous posts on her page, changing her bio to inform her followers she will not be responding to DMs at this time.

Fetty Wap is seen at the 2019 MTV VMAs in Newark, NJ. (imageSPACE/Shutterstoc)

The 4-year-old was born to Fetty — née Willie Junior Maxwell — and ex-girlfriend Turquoise on Feb. 7, 2017. No cause of death has been stated at this time, however, HollywoodLife has reached out to representatives for the rapper for a statement.

Fetty Wap turnt up the Rolling Loud stage for his daughter Lauren Maxwell pic.twitter.com/qHTp86uuQt

— The Boss Affiliate (@thebossaffilia) July 26, 2021

Fetty himself appeared to acknowledge the news after his Rolling Loud music festival performance on Sunday evening in Miami,

» Read Full Article