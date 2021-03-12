find-out-olivia-culpo’s-exact-workout-to-get-photoshoot-ready-with-her-west-kept-secret-trainers

Excl Workouts

March 12, 2021 1:27PM EST

When Olivia Culpo is prepping for a big photoshoot, she hits the gym with West Kept Secret founders Marissa West & Heidi Schmidt! The ladies shared the exact workout that gets Olivia in the best shape!

Olivia Culpo has consistently stunned in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, and we’re assuming this upcoming edition will be no different. Quarantine has allowed Olivia to hang down in Charlotte, NC with her man Christian McCaffrey, and there she found her fitness homeland with West Kept Secret, founded by the incredible Marissa West and Heidi Schmidt! The high-energy fitness duo, along with their squad of trainers, introduced a new method of working out, that differs from your typical cardio-HIIT go-tos. “For one, our cardio work is interspersed throughout the interval, rather than having separate portions of the workout dedicated to cardio or strength – and we transition stations at lighting speed to keep the heart rate elevated at all times. And, unlike many combination workouts, the intervals we develop never go longer than four minutes at each station, so the body is constantly forced to adapt to a changing circumstance, never getting too comfortable in one spot,” Marissa and Heidi explained in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. “This timeframe is also what allows class takers to go all out at each station rather than working at 50% effort for a longer period of time.”

WKS also incorporates Pilates reformers into a cardio-heavy workout, which they say is an “integral part of developing overall core strength and stability which then enables you to improve your work at every other station; from building endurance and speed on the treadmill to advancing your burpee,

