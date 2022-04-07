Menu
Find Out Which Iconic Duo Was Revealed as Hydra on The Masked Singer

April 6, 2022
Nicole Scherzinger Goes Full Detective Mode for “Masked Singer”

Two are heads are usually better than one—but not on The Masked Singer!

On the April 6 episode of the singing competition extravaganza, four—or more!—mystery celebrity contestants battled it out for a spot to stay alive and a shot at the grand finale.

Up first, Ringmaster performed an inspired of Nicki Minaj‘s “Super Bass.” After rave reviews from the panelists, including guest Nicole Byer, her Mega Clue was an acoustic guitar and a guitar pick that said “90s.” The shrouded celeb said she was a songwriter born in that decade.

Armadillo sang a version of “I Fought The Law” by The Bobby Fuller Four, but it was tumble to the stage that overshadowed his performance. After attempting a high kick, the mystery celeb fell backwards onto the ground. Ever the professional, Armadillo managed to recover and finish the song, even joking that he did it on purpose. Armadillo’s Mega Clue was revealed to be a motorcycle and a diamond-encrusted keychain. 

Hydra, the confusing three-headed dragon, performed ZZ Top’s “Sharp Dressed Man.” As the panelists remained conflicted about how many people were inside the costume, Hydra’s Mega Clue was unveiled as a deck of cards that was all jokers. 

To wrap things up, Miss Teddy sang a soulful version of Demi Lovato‘s “Tell Me You Love Me” to a rapturous ovation. The snuggly bear’s Mega Clue was the big reveal that she’s a Grammy winner! Could this mean that we have an actual singer in our midst? After all, there were some pretty big hints that Miss Teddy might be legendary disco singer Gloria Gaynor.

