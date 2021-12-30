finished-binging-emily-in-paris-season-2?-here's-what-to-watch-next

Lily Collins Talks Fashion at “Emily in Paris” Premiere

After binging season two of Emily in Paris, all we have to say is: Lucien Laviscount (Alfie) is ooh la la.

Did wE! wait a year for a new season and then finish it within 24 hours of its release? Yes, yes we did. With Alfie and Laurent G (Arnaud Binard) as new suitors for Emily (Lily Collins), vacations to Saint Tropez and Emily actually speaking some French, the Darren Star-produced series, released on Dec. 22, did not disappoint.

But if you’re like us and are already looking for your next binge, then oui have the perfect list for you. From Mindy Kaling‘s Sex Lives of College Girls, to HBO Max’s And Just Like That and Netflix’s TwentySomethings: Austin, there’s bound to be something that will have everyone lounging on their couch for hours.

You can put away your passport for now but pack your suitcases because these shows will have you traveling to Stowe, VT, New York City, Austin, TX and even back to college.

Plus, we’d never steer you wrong, there’s plenty of eye candy in these series as well.

While we patiently wait for season 3 of Emily in Paris, say “bonjour” to these shows. Scroll through the list below to find which series you need to add to your queue next.

HBO Max

Gossip Girl (HBO Max)

Watch a new group of private school elite take over the Upper East Side in HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot.

