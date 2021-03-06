finished-wandavision?-here's-what-you-should-watch-next

“WandaVision” Cast Dishes on Becoming Sitcom Experts

Warning: This article features spoilers for WandaVision.

One of the best shows of 2021.

We’re, of course, talking about WandaVision, which released its finale on Friday, March 5. For those who haven’t tuned into the Disney+ show yet, WandaVision follows Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) as she lives in a sitcom world, which she created amid her grief following the death of boyfriend Vision (Paul Bettany).

Not only did the series address what happened after Avengers: Endgame, it also paid tribute to some of television’s best sitcoms, making it both captivating and delightful. Unsurprisingly, Marvel fans have devoured the Wanda-centric show. Fun fact: One WandaVision song from episode seven even hit no. 1 on iTunes’ soundtrack chart and fifth on the Top 100 singles chart.

“Agatha All Along” is a bop—if you know, you know.

Alas, with the end of WandaVision‘s first season, fans are left eager for a new show to consume. So, in an attempt to fill that WadaVision hole forming in your heart, we’ve compiled an official list of shows that you should binge next.

Whether you’re looking for more Marvel content or seeking another sitcom vibe, we’ve got you covered. We promise you, WandaVision fans, there’s plenty to enjoy even though the show has come to an end.

Disney +, The CW, Amazon Studios, Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock, Bob D’Amico/Abc/Marvel Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock

For the full list, keep scrolling!

Earl Theisen/Getty Images

The Dick Van Dyke Show

One of the early episodes of WandaVision was clearly inspired by The Dick Van Dyke Show.

» Read Full Article