fka-twigs-sues-shia-labeouf,-accusing-him-of-sexual-battery-&-‘relentless’-abuse

December 11, 2020 1:19PM EST

FKA twigs has filed a lawsuit against ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf, accusing the actor of ‘relentless’ abuse and sexual battery during their short relationship.

Singer FKA twigs has filed a lawsuit against ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf, 34, accusing the actor of sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress. In the December 11 lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, FKA (real name Tahliah Debrett Barnett) describes an incident that allegedly occurred “just after Valentine’s Day 2019,” in which Shia drove recklessly with FKA in the car, removed his seatbelt, and threatened to crash unless she professed her love for him.

FKA, 32, said in the lawsuit that they were returning from the desert, where Shia had “raged” throughout the trip. The Magdalene artist said in the lawsuit that after she “begged” to be let out of the car, Shia pulled over at a gas station, where she took her bags out of the car. She claims that the Even Stevens alum stopped her and allegedly assaulted her, throwing her against the car while screaming in her face. He forced her back into the car before driving off again.

FKA twigs and Shia LaBeouf began dating in 2018, after they wrapped the film Honey Boy (AP)

This incident is at the center of FKA’s lawsuit, according to The New York Times, which accuses her ex-boyfriend of “relentless abuse,” including sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress. Their relationship, which began after Shia cast FKA in his film Honey Boy, lasted less than one year. During that time, FKA claims Shia repeatedly abused her physically, emotionally,

