flavor-flav’s-kids:-everything-to-know-about-the-rapper-&-reality-star’s-7-children

Flavor Flav is well known for his rap career, foray into reality TV, and iconic ‘yeah boy!’ catchphrase. He also has seven beloved children. Find out more about them here.

Flavor Flav, 61, née William Jonathan Drayton Jr., is best known for his time as a rapper and hype man in the group Public Enemy, a hip hop duo he co-founded in the ’80s with he and his friend Carlton Ridenhour, aka “Chuck D.” In addition to fighting the power, Flav went on to star in several Vh1 reality series, including The Surreal Life, Strange Life, and Flavor of Love.

Although Flav has had his ups and downs with the law and his share of family drama, he’s been able to build better relationships with his seven children he shares with three different women.

Me and my 7 children-Quanah-William-Shanique-Da’Zyna-Kayla-Karren-karma all Drayton’s & I’m proud of every last one pic.twitter.com/Gns69JfYUu

— FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) January 17, 2014

Shanique, Karren, and Karla Drayton

Me and my doughter’s from left to right Karren Drayton Kayla Drayton Da’Zyna Drayton Shanique Drayton at mom house pic.twitter.com/RmIvw9pH1b

— FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) January 17, 2014

Shanique, Karren, and Karla are the children Flav shares with ex Karen Ross, whom he dated in the late ’80s and early ’90s. The couple faced many challenges during their time together, as Flav plead guilty to assaulting her in 1991. He subsequently spent 30 days in jail and lost custody of his children. Following the incident, Flav’s family also staged an intervention after domestic violence and numerous drug charges were filed against him. Since then, Flav had various child support issues,

