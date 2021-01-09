florida-man-carrying-pelosi's-lectern-arrested,-mug-shot-released

The man who mugged for the camera while gleefully carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern has been arrested. Adam Johnson was picked up Friday night on a federal warrant in Florida, where he lives. The images of the 36-year-old were plastered… » Read Full Articles
