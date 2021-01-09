Celebrities

Florida Man Carrying Pelosi's Lectern Arrested, Mug Shot Released

by Saturday, January 9, 2021
florida-man-carrying-pelosi's-lectern-arrested,-mug-shot-released

The man who mugged for the camera while gleefully carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern has been arrested. Adam Johnson was picked up Friday night on a federal warrant in Florida, where he lives. The images of the 36-year-old were plastered…  » Read Full Articles

No tags
I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

← Previous post

Queen Elizabeth, Joe Biden & More Stars Who Have Gotten The COVID-19 Vaccine