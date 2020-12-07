florida-republican-lawyer-investigated-for-voter-fraud-in-ga

Published 15 hours ago

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is investigating Bill Price, a Republican Florida attorney, for encouraging other Floridians to move to Georgia and vote in the upcoming U.S. Senate runoff.

Price appeared in a Facebook Live video on Nov. 7 telling fellow Republicans at a meeting that he was moving in with his brother in Georgia to register in the crucial runoff and encouraged them to also move temporarily to the Peach State, WSB-TV reported.

The election, slated for Jan. 5, will determine which party controls the Senate.

He’s recorded saying that Republicans must do “whatever it takes” to win those elections.

“If that means changing your address for the next two months, so be it. I’m doing that. I’m moving to Georgia,” he said.

Raffensperger said on Dec. 3 that he will not tolerate Price’s scheme or any other form of voter fraud.

“Make no mistake, individuals who attempt to undermine the integrity of Georgia’s elections will be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Those who move to Georgia just to vote in the Senate runoffs with no intention of staying are committing a felony that is punishable with jail time and hefty fines. They will be found, they will be investigated, and they will be punished,” he stated.

