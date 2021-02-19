Celebrities

Florida Women Posed as 'Grannies' in Attempt to Get COVID Vaccine

by Friday, February 19, 2021
florida-women-posed-as-'grannies'-in-attempt-to-get-covid-vaccine

A couple of Florida women tried to pull off a “Bosom Buddies”-esque ruse — except they dressed up as old ladies — in order to get vaccinated … but it didn’t work, at least not this time. According to Dr. Raul Pino — the health administrator…  » Read Full Articles

No tags
I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

← Previous post

Soon-Yi Previn: 5 Facts About Mia Farrow’s Adopted Daughter Who Married Woody Allen

Next post →

4 Essential Items for Women Bikers