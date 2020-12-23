florida’s-keyontae-johnson-to-be-released-from-hospital

Published 16 hours ago

Keyontae Johnson collapsed on court during a game earlier this month during a very scary moment. Now, almost two weeks later, the Florida Gators star is reportedly going home.

In a statement from Johnson’s family through Florida’s athletic department, they stated they are ecstatic that Keyontae is coming home and say he’s recovering well.

“Today is a great day! Keyontae is being released from the hospital,” the statement said. “We continue to be amazed at the pace of his recovery and look forward to spending Christmas together as a family.”

The cause of Johnson’s collapse remains unknown. His family said “the process to draw definitive conclusions” about the cause and extent of Keyontae’s illness continues. A medical team is also continuing to learn more.

“We are committed to sharing not only updates on Keyontae but also any information we think could help others,” the family added in the statement. “When we have that, we will share it. Until then, we continue to be grateful for the care and support Keyontae is receiving.”

Keyontae Johnson collapsed on December 12 during Florida’s game against the Florida State Seminoles. The scary incident happened just after he completed an alley-oop on a pass from teammate Tyree Appleby, ESPN reports. Johnson celebrated with the team, and walked to the sideline. As soon as the huddle broke, the junior forward collapsed on the court.

Johnson and most of his teammates tested positive for COVID-19 during the summer, according to The Associated Press. While the cause of the collapse is unknown, a study released in the US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health reveals that the coronavirus can lead to myocarditis,

