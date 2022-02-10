former-mlb-player-jeremy-giambi-dead-at-47

In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

The world of Major League Baseball is mourning the loss of Jeremy Giambi.

The former Oakland Athletics player passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 9, at his parents’ home in Southern California, his agent confirmed E! News. He was 47.

A spokesperson for the Claremont Police Department told E! News that officers responded to the home around 11:40 a.m. When officers arrived, they found Jeremy deceased inside the residence. The Los Angeles County Coroner responded and removed the body.

Police shared that, while a cause of death was not immediately known, there were no signs of foul play found and there will be no criminal investigation.

Amid the tragic news, the Oakland A’s issued a statement reading, “We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of a member of our Green and Gold family, Jeremy Giambi.”

The A’s continued by keeping Jeremy’s family in their thoughts, adding, “We offer our condolences to Jeanne, Jason, and his family and friends.”

In a statement to E! News, Giambi’s agent said that the athlete’s family “request that we all respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

Jason, Jeremy’s brother and the 2001 American League MVP, served as his fellow teammate on the Oakland A’s for two seasons.

The California native also played for the Kansas City Royals, Philadelphia Phillies and the Boston Red Sox. During his memorable career, Jeremy spent six seasons in the major league. Throughout that time, Jeremy took home 52 home runs in 510 career games. The Red Sox were the last stop in his baseball career and he left the MLB in 2003.

The Red Sox have also taken to social media in remembrance of their fallen former player.

