formula-one’s-lewis-hamilton-tests-positive-for-coronavirus

Published 15 hours ago

Lewis Hamilton has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

The seven-time Formula One champion will miss this weekend’s Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain. The Mercedes team on Tuesday (December 1) announced in a statement that Hamilton was tested three times last week and returned a negative result each time.

That said, Hamilton woke up Monday morning with mild symptoms and “was informed at the same time that a contact prior to arrival in Bahrain had subsequently tested positive,” the team said. “Lewis, therefore, took a further test and returned a positive result. This has since been confirmed by a retest.”

Hamilton is currently in isolation and following all quarantine protocols.

“Apart from mild symptoms, he is otherwise fit and well, and the entire team sends him its very best wishes for a swift recovery,” the team statement said.

Photo: Clive Mason – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

