‘fresh-prince-of-bel-air’s-alfonso-ribeiro-reveals-whether-he’ll-make-a-cameo-in-series-reboot

With a new ‘Fresh Prince’ on its way, will the original Carlton pop up? Alfonso Ribeiro tells HL EXCLUSIVELY if he’ll be part of the upcoming ‘reimagining.’

It’s been about six months since Will Smith announced that The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot was coming to NBC’s streaming service Peacock. Yet, this isn’t going to be like the classic ‘90s sitcom that made Alfonso Ribeiro – and his signature dance – a phenomenon. “It’s not a reboot. It’s a reimagining,” Alfonso tells HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview. The AMFV host and pop culture icon, who recently partnered with TGI Fridays to help launch its “Under The Big Top” celebration, spoke about how the upcoming Bel-Air, as a drama, will offer a new take on the show’s premise. Ultimately, that means viewers won’t see Alfonso reprise his role as the loveable Carlton Banks. “It’s a completely different show with, with none of us really involved in it,” he says, confirming he won’t make a cameo. “Not from me, no.”

While that may break the hearts of ‘90s kids, Alfonso tells HollywoodLife that he’s really excited to see where this new Bel-Air goes. “What I do love is the idea that, rather than doing the same old reboot thing where everyone’s just basically regurgitating things of old, I love that I love the fact that it’s going to be a new show,” he says. “It’s not the same show, it’s not, you know, someone trying to play Will and someone trying to play Carlton,” he said, referencing his and Will Smith’s characters on the original series.

“It’s going in a completely different direction, so I’m interested to see what’s going to happen.

