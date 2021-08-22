future’s-kids:-everything-to-know-about-the-rapper’s-6-children-&-their-mothers

Everything to know about Future’s children Future Zahir, Hendrix, Jakobi, Londyn, Prince, and Reign, whom he shares with various former partners.

Future’s music and accolades might be common knowledge, but the artist keeps other aspects of his life fairly low key. The rapper, real name Nayvadius Wilburn, 37, for one, is also a father to six children. While he rarely discusses his kids publicly, the rapper offered rare insights into his life as a father to Future Zahir, 7, Hendrix, 2, Jakobi, 19, Londyn, 12, Prince, 9, and Reign, 2, in his Apple Music documentary The WIZRD in 2019, revealing that he had a special “bond” with his children, whom he shares with various women.

“The connection and the bond that I have with my kids, man it’s a blessing,” Future said. “And I thank [God] every day for it. They love me so much and I love them back.” He credited his children for his minimal social media presence. “I just want to be able to have a relationship with my kids,” he said. “They go beyond social media. I’m changing baby Future’s diaper. I’m listening to my little girl read a book, because that’s all she wants, or she wants to play the piano. It’s my personal life, I’m not going to argue with you on comments — I’ve got kids that I have to see and be there for.”

The rapper shares his children with former partners Ciara, Joie Chavis, Brittni Mealy, India J, Jessica Smith, and Eliza Seraphin. Below is a breakdown of the rapper’s six children.

Future Zahir Wilburn

Future welcomed son Future Zahir, age 7, in 2014 with then-fiancée Ciara after about a year of dating and amid their engagement.

» Read Full Article