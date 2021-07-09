gabby-thomas-says-‘black-boycott’-of-olympics-‘really-hurts’

PUBLISHED ON : JULY 8, 2021 / 08:56 PM

Gabby Thomas is disappointed at the growing trend of Black people talking about boycotting the Tokyo Olympics due to Sha’Carri Richardson’s suspension.

On July 6, the Olympic Games-bound sprinter wrote on Twitter, “It really hurts to see so many black people choosing not to watch the Olympics this year. There are so many black athletes who have put in YEARS of hard work for this moment- myself included. We want your support.”

She also added, “Additionally, I worry some of the anger and disdain may be misplaced. The ‘Olympics’ and those at the IOC have nothing to do with current events taking place.”

U.S. sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson will not compete in this year’s Games after testing positive for marijuana.

According to CBS Sports, Richardson, the U.S. 100-meter champion, was suspended from the U.S. Track and Field team for 30 days after failing her drug test.

The positive test result disqualifies her U.S. Olympic Trials performance, and the suspension removes Richardson from competition in the 100 meters event in Tokyo. There were hopes she might be able to run in the 4×100-meter relay, however, according to ESPN, the 21-year-old sprinter’s name was not on the USATF roster that was sent out. The federation had two discretionary picks beyond the top four finishers in the 100-meter final at trials but did not choose Richardson,

