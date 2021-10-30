gabrielle-union-and-dwyane-wade's-daughter-kaavia-adorably-channels-adele-for-halloween

Necessary Realness: Adele Rings in Sad Girl Winter

Kaavia James Union Wade has people rolling in the deep with her Halloween costume!

Halloween might be less than a day away, but the 2-year-old daughter of Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade just won the festive holiday after channeling none other than Adele.

The Bring It On actress took to Instagram on Saturday, Oct. 30 to show off her little one’s glorious costume, in which she recreated the Grammy-winning singer’s glamorous look from last month. At the time, Adele turned heads in a larger-than-life Schiaparelli gown that featured dramatic white off-the-shoulder sleeves. It also marked the first time the “Easy On Me” star went Instagram official with her boyfriend, sports agent, Rich Paul.

To celebrate Halloween, Kaavia wore a similar ensemble as Adele and even accessorized with gold pearl-accented earrings just like the British musician. Making the toddler’s costume more adorable? She posed with Chad Easterling and Nicole Lyn’s son, Crosby Sparrow, who emulated Rich.

“HAPPY HALLOWEEN!!!” Gabrielle captioned her Instagram, alongside a series of photos of Kaavia and Crosby.

She later quipped in a separate post, “@adele @New album dropping soon.”

Of course, the costume was a total hit with Gabrielle’s followers.

“Awwwww I love this…beauty!!” LaLa Anthony wrote, with Kerry Washington commenting, “Be still my heart.”

Storm Reid added, “STOP. OMG I AM OBSESSED.”

Take a closer look at Kaavia’s costume in the images above. If you want more cuteness, check out more cute Halloween get-ups from celebrity kids in our gallery below!

