gabrielle-union-and-dwyane-wade-share-precious-photos-from-daughter-zaya's-14th-birthday-bash

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Celebrate Zaya’s 14th Birthday

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade‘s family is really on a roll after celebrating daughter Zaya’s recent birthday.

The former basketball star’s daughter turned 14 on Saturday, May 29, and the family threw the teen a lavish roller skating party for the special occasion. The stars and their friends took to social media on Sunday, May 30 to share footage and photos from the shindig.

“Happy 14th to me!” Zaya adorably captioned a carousel of pics on May 30 from the event. “I had such a fun birthday!!! [party-popper emojis] I love all of you guys, and thank you all for the love and support!”

Included in her post were several images of herself and pals in front of a backdrop that had “Zaya on Wheels” written in neon. She also shared a sweet photo of the 39-year-old proud papa holding a gorgeous cake adorned with her name and a pair of skates.

“We [heart emoji] you,” the 13-time NBA All-Star commented, while stepmom Gabrielle added seven red-heart emojis of her own.

The 48-year-old Bring It On actress also posted a carousel of photos showing herself and Dwyane helping their 2-year-old daughter Kaavia learn to roller skate.

“Teamwork Makes The Dream Work,” Gabrielle wrote. “We had a lil pre-party kick back with the toddler crew before #ZayaOnWheels.”

And in his own post featuring an assortment of pics, Dwyane wrote to Zaya, “I’m obsessed with your happiness!!Happy 14th Birthday.”

One group shot that he posted to his Instagram Story, which can be seen above,

