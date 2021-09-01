gabrielle-union,-dwyane-wade-celebrate-7-years-of-marriage

PUBLISHED ON : AUGUST 31, 2021 / 08:56 PM

August 30 marks seven years since Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade. Union is celebrating their marriage on social media.

Union, 48, posted footage of their wedding with the caption, “Ain’t No Stoppin Us Now. 7 years and a lifetime to go. My best friend, the coolest homie, mentor and inspiration, my love, my husband. I 🖤 you @dwyanewade Happy Anniversary baby. #WeAllWeGot.”

RELATED: Gabrielle Union On Reaffirming Her Daughters’ Blackness

See below:

Earlier this year, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade opened up to PEOPLE on how they’ve maintained their marriage.

“I’d like to say we’ve worked on it,” said Wade. “It’s about learning each other, learning what she wants for her life and for her career and trying to support all those things.”

Union said they have also learned from past mistakes, “This is both of our second marriages, and we’re super transparent about that. We didn’t do it right, the first time around. There’s another way — to be more collaborative and equitable. We humble ourselves, listen and we meet in the middle.”

The NBA All-Star said that he supports his wife for exactly who she is.

“She had a career and a life before we met and she was doing perfectly fine,” said Wade. “It’s not my job to change who she is, it’s my job to be part of the evolution. In this partnership, there are times when I have to lead, times when I have to step back and times where we are side by side. And I know when to shut up!”

Happy anniversary to them both!

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)

Get the latest from BET in your inbox! » Read Full Article