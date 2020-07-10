gear-up-for-tyler-perry's-madea's-farewell-play

Recommended

American Soul

I Was a Soul Train Dancer: Robi Reed

Casting director and producer Robi Reed looks back at her time on “Soul Train” from 1974 to 1979, including the show’s fashion rules and Labelle’s iconic performance.

June 8th

Tyler Perry’s The Oval

Tyler Perry’s The Oval Is Just Getting Started

Look back at the scandals, greed, lies and cover-ups from the first half of the season, then get ready as new episodes of Tyler Perry’s The Oval kick off May 6 at 9/8c.

May 4th

BET Her Presents: Queen Collective

Samantha Knowles Draws Attention to Black Hair Discrimination

Samantha Knowles’s introspective documentary “Tangled Roots” follows Kentucky State Representative Attica Scott as she files a bill to fight black hair discrimination.

June 8th

