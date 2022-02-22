‘the-bachelor’:-[spoiler]-leaves-after-struggling-to-open-up-to-clayton

Recap

February 21, 2022 9:16PM EST

With hometown dates one week away, Clayton and one woman decided to mutually end their relationship as she struggled to get vulnerable on a group date.

Genevieve Parisi began questioning her place in Clayton Echard’s heart on the Feb. 21 episode of The Bachelor. Although Genevieve got a lot of alone time with Clayton last week on her two-on-one date, she was the only one of the seven remaining women who never had a one-on-one. This week, Susie Evans and Serene Russell got their second one-on-one dates, while Genevieve was stuck on the group date once again.

“I’m really disappointed,” she admitted. “As the weeks go by, the more important time is. I feel like I really need the time to make sure we’re on the same page. Hometowns is next week and I haven’t had a one-on-one, so I’m unsure about everything. It brings out the anxiousness in me, for sure.”

Clayton Echard on ‘The Bachelor.’ (ABC)

On the group date, each of the ladies had a one-on-one couples’ therapy session with Clayton. Genevieve admitted that she struggled to open up and get emotional in front of people, and even during the exercise, she couldn’t do it. Clayton assured her he didn’t want to put pressure on her, but also explained that, with hometown dates next week, he needed her to start being more vulnerable.

“Genevieve has these walls up,” he said in a confessional. “And she’s having a hard time letting them down. But I need you to let them down! It’s the only way I can get to know you before meeting your family. If she can’t tear these walls down,

