According to a recent report by Forbes, George Clooney is the highest-paid actor in the world in 2018. Between June 2017 and June 2018, he earned a reported $239 million. Compared to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who holds the title of the second highest-paid actor, Clooney made about two times as much this last year. However, we haven’t seen Clooney in a film since 2016, when he started in the crime thriller Money Monster. Despite this fact, Clooney has still managed to climb to the top-paid list. But how?

Other Endeavors Bring in the Big Bucks for Actors

Yes, higher paid actors make the big bucks with films. In fact, Dwayne Johnson made $124 million for some of his films, like Baywatch and Jumanji. But the fact of the matter is, stars like Clooney aren’t just making their income from hit films anymore. Clooney has dominated the top of the income charts due to his successful tequila company, Casamigos. In fact, George Clooney is selling his company Casamigos to Diageo for as much as a billion dollars. In an email to CNBC, Clooney states, “If you asked us four years ago if we had a billion dollar company, I don’t think we would have said yes. This reflects Diageo’s belief in our company and our belief in Diageo. But we’re not going anywhere. We’ll still be very much a part of Casamigos. Starting with a shot tonight. Maybe two.”

George Clooney is the Highest-Paid Actor in the World and Here’s Why. Feature Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images.