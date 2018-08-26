Celebrity News

George Clooney is the Highest-Paid Actor in the World and Here’s Why

by Sunday, August 26, 2018
George Clooney is the highest-paid actor

According to a recent report by Forbes, George Clooney is the highest-paid actor in the world in 2018. Between June 2017 and June 2018, he earned a reported $239 million. Compared to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who holds the title of the second highest-paid actor, Clooney made about two times as much this last year. However, we haven’t seen Clooney in a film since 2016, when he started in the crime thriller Money Monster. Despite this fact, Clooney has still managed to climb to the top-paid list. But how?

Other Endeavors Bring in the Big Bucks for Actors

Yes, higher paid actors make the big bucks with films. In fact, Dwayne Johnson made $124 million for some of his films, like Baywatch and Jumanji. But the fact of the matter is, stars like Clooney aren’t just making their income from hit films anymore. Clooney has dominated the top of the income charts due to his successful tequila company, Casamigos. In fact, George Clooney is selling his company Casamigos to Diageo for as much as a billion dollars. In an email to CNBC, Clooney states, “If you asked us four years ago if we had a billion dollar company, I don’t think we would have said yes. This reflects Diageo’s belief in our company and our belief in Diageo. But we’re not going anywhere. We’ll still be very much a part of Casamigos. Starting with a shot tonight. Maybe two.”

 

Read the full article at CBNC.com

Read more Celebrity News articles at ClicheMag.com

George Clooney is the Highest-Paid Actor in the World and Here’s Why. Feature Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images.

,

← Previous post

Influential Inspirations: Time, Environment and Nostalgia
You may also like
‘Veronica Mars’ Reboot? Rob Thomas and Kristen Bell Are Both Hoping for a Revival
‘Veronica Mars’ Reboot? Rob Thomas and Kristen Bell Are Both Hoping for a Revival
Remembering Aretha Franklin, The Queen of Soul
Remembering Aretha Franklin, The Queen of Soul
How We All Failed on Amazon Prime Day
How We All Failed on Amazon Prime Day

No Comments Yet.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Our Latest Issue

Covers: Anand Desai-Barochia and Britney Young
Inside, cover star Anand Desai-Barochia talks about his role on The Outpost, breaking through barriers, and more; cover star Britney Young talks about her role on GLOW and much more!

READ NOW FOR FREE
close-link