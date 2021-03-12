george-floyd's-family-settles-for-$27-mil-in-wrongful-death-suit

The City of Minneapolis has reached a $27 million settlement with George Floyd’s family after being sued for his death last year … and it comes just weeks before Derek Chauvin’s trial. Floyd’s family filed the wrongful death lawsuit in July… » Read Full Articles
Our Sponsors
My Facebook Page
Latest Tweets
Great Tips on how to Turn Back the Clock to Look Younger - https://t.co/RCL7qhAuWX https://t.co/OMEcWc7VcW
The 80s & 90s Were the Best era for Sneakers - https://t.co/nIPAL62Oqo https://t.co/dTqtVZ6zQN
5 Sneaker Drops You Can’t-Miss This Year - https://t.co/LUNJ6VRAV6 https://t.co/jkpCn1WR6Z