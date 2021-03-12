Celebrities

George Floyd's Family Settles for $27 Mil in Wrongful Death Suit

by Friday, March 12, 2021
george-floyd's-family-settles-for-$27-mil-in-wrongful-death-suit

The City of Minneapolis has reached a $27 million settlement with George Floyd’s family after being sued for his death last year … and it comes just weeks before Derek Chauvin’s trial. Floyd’s family filed the wrongful death lawsuit in July…  » Read Full Articles

