georgia-election-runoff:-congressional-control-at-stake

Published 11 hours ago

Georgia Vote Becomes An Overtime Nail Biter

Jan. 6, 2020

12:30 a.m.

At midnight Wednesday (Jan. 6), the election runoff contest between the four candidates vying to become U.S. senators for Georgia has come down to just a few thousand votes between them.

CBS News reports Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock has taken a slight lead over GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler 50.4 percent to 49.6 percent. Meanwhile Jon Ossoff, also a Democrat, is literally in a 50-50 percent ties with Republican Sen. David Perdue.

The Democratic challengers seem to be bolstered by late returns coming in from counties like DeKalb, Chatham and Fulton, which lean Democratic and are heavily African American.

Warnock gave remarks as he and the other candidates waited for the results, hopeful that he would be victorious.

“To everyone out there struggling today whether you voted for me or not know this, I hear you, I see you and every day I’m in the United States Senate, I will fight for you, I will fight for your family,” he said.

Neither of the races have been called by any of the major news organizations and may not be before the morning.



Georgia Runoff Goes Into Hairthin Margins

9:43 p.m.

As the tallying continues through Tuesday night (Jan. 5), the Georgia senate runoff election remains too close to call as the four candidates are all very close with none apparently pulling away.

According to CBS News, Kelly Loeffler was edging Rev. Raphael Warnock was 50.2 percent to 49.8 percent. Meanwhile David Perdue took a very slight lead over Jon Ossoff 50.1 percent to 49.9 percent.

» Read Full Article