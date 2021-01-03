Celebrities

Gerry and the Pacemakers Lead Singer Gerry Marsden Dead at 78

by Sunday, January 3, 2021
Gerry Marsden, the lead singer and namesake of the ’60s British rock group Gerry and the Pacemakers has died. The singer died from a heart infection The group was part of the ’60’s “British Invasion” … a steady stream of British rock bands led by…  » Read Full Articles

