get-fit-in-the-new-year-with-this-under-desk-elliptical-machine-on-sale-for-less-than-$250

Shop

December 30, 2020 1:06PM EST

The new year is around the corner & if you’re trying to get fit, then you need this under the desk elliptical that’s on sale for less than $250!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Now that the new year is upon us, it’s time to get fit and healthy which is why the Cubii Pro Seated Under Desk Elliptical Machine is a must-have for working from home. The machine fits perfectly under your desk and allows you to get in a great workout while you work. The machine is currently 29% off the retail price of $349, so it can be all yours for just $249, saving you $100.

Get the Cubii Pro Seated Under Desk Elliptical Machine here for $249.

The machine comes in two colors – black and chrome – and it has a super compact design which makes it great for working from home because you can store it away easily when you’re not using it. It’s super smooth which means it doesn’t make too much noise and won’t be distracting. The best part is, you can download the Cubii mobile app which works with smartphones, Fitbit smart bands, and more via Bluetooth. Once you’re linked, you can track all of your fitness and health goals including distance pedaled, calories burned, heart rate, and more.

There’s a reason why the pedal machine has over 2,000 positive reviews and it’s because people swear by it. One happy customer gushed, “So far I’ve had it almost a couple weeks (although I’ve only used it about 5 of those days where I wasn’t working from home or on vacation) and it’s lived up to its expectations.

» Read Full Article