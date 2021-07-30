get-your-praise-on-for-the-stellar-gospel-music-awards

PUBLISHED ON : JULY 30, 2021 / 07:34 PM

Get ready for a stellar evening of praise and worship as the 36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards returns to its original roots in Nashville, Tennessee.

Hosted by Grammy-nominated gospel artists Jekalyn Carr and Tye Tribett, this year’s award ceremony will merge old school and new school talent spreading the word of God with electrifying performances and celebrating Black excellence all in one night.

Jonathan McReynolds, who once hosted the show, leads with eight nominations this year including “Male Vocalist of The Year,” “Contemporary Male of The Year,” and “Artist Of The Year.” There’s a four-way tie for the second most nominations held between Anthony Brown & group therAPy, Kierra Sheard, Maverick City Music, and Pastor Mike, Jr., including a nod each for “Artist Of The Year.”

BET correspondent and contributing writer Ty Cole spoke to Tribett, Carr, Stellar Awards founder Don Jackson, and Tamela Mann who chatted about what to expect at this year’s award ceremony, and how the artists have made a concerted effort to make the connection between traditional and nontraditional Christian music.

“I hope the audience and the viewers receive what we received that evening during our performance because I was nervous, but the Lord met us there,” said Mann, whose husband, David Mann was a presenter during the show. “It was such a great evening and the songs spoke to the heart because people need help nowadays with all that we’re going through. The song talks about help, mental health, and we hope that people grab those messages.”

