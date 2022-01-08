Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Gia Giudice Rocks Bikini Style Mini Dress As She Celebrates 21st Birthday With Mom Teresa – Photo

January 8, 2022
gia-giudice-rocks-bikini-style-mini-dress-as-she-celebrates-21st-birthday-with-mom-teresa-–-photo
Written by
0

See Pics

January 8, 2022 6:54PM EST

Party time! The ‘RHONJ’ daughter slayed in a barely-there birthday ensemble for her 21st, as mom Teresa stunned in a plunging wrap dress.

Look who is all grown up! Gia Giudice stole the spotlight for her 21st birthday, as she posed with her mom Teresa Giudice for a sizzling snap. Taking to her Instagram on January 8, the 49-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared the photo of the mother/daughter pair in honor of her girl’s big day! “To my brilliant and beautiful daughter on her 21st birthday. You are a rare and wonderful soul who makes the world a better place,” Teresa wrote. “Continue to be strong and never stop being YOU!! I am so proud and amazed of the woman you have become. Happy birthday baby.”

In the snap, Gia flaunted her flawless figure in a barely-there black ensemble. The bikini-like top, which showcased her toned tummy, had diamond fringe, as the mini skirt cut high on her thigh. She paired the stylish look with a pair of strappy heels while she kept her trademark blonde tresses long and loose. Meanwhile, Teresa stunned in a velvety blue wrap mini dress that held a plunging neckline. Not to be outdone by her gorgeous daughter, Teresa stomped around in neon green thigh-high boots. She too kept her locks long and loose as they cascaded over her shoulders.

While she enjoyed the mother/daughter bonding time, Gia was no doubt happy to have recently reunited with her father Joe Giudice. In November, Gia shared a photo album of the joyous occasion that happened in the Bahamas, where Joe moved to from Italy for a job opportunity.

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

kendall-jenner,-devin-booker-and-the-biebers-hike-in-idaho

Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker and the Biebers Hike in Idaho

September 4, 2020
'big-brother'-contestants-mock-autistic-houseguest-ian-terry

'Big Brother' Contestants Mock Autistic Houseguest Ian Terry

September 10, 2020
nashville-bomber-taunts-police-before-blast-with-the-song-'downtown'

Nashville Bomber Taunts Police Before Blast with the Song 'Downtown'

December 27, 2020