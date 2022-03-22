50-gifts-for-mom-that-will-guarantee-you-the-favorite-child-award

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Every year, the panic settles in when it’s time to figure out what to get for mom for Mother’s Day. We get it. For many, it’s hard to find the perfect gift especially when mother knows best!

But you don’t have to panic this year because we’ve scoured the internet to find gifts that your mom will use and appreciate! You might even get some tears after giving her sentimental presents like an engraved jewelry box or a ring with you and your siblings’ birthstones.

From facial toning devices to Skims cozy robes to wine memberships, these gifts will help you secure the favorite child title. Scroll below to check them out!

Nodpod Gentle Pressure Sleep Mask

For the mama that counts on nap time to refuel, this weighted sleep mask will make her alone time even more relaxing. It has a 100% blackout design that works for back, side or upright sleepers.

Mother’s Birthstone Ring by MielaJewelry

Cue the waterworks! Customize this gorgeous ring with you and your siblings’ birthstones.

UGG Disco Cross Slide

Give your mom a spring-ready slipper that will keep her feet toasty while she’s chilling outside with her morning coffee!

The Mini Essentials

Upgrade any meal with this mini sampler kit of Brightland’s bestsellers, including the Awake and Alive extra virgin olive oils, and Rapture balsamic and Parasol champagne vinegars.

» Read Full Article