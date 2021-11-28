gigi-hadid,-hailey-bieber-and-more-stars-mourn-the-death-of-designer-virgil-abloh

Louis Vuitton Designer Virgil Abloh Dead at 41

The fashion and celebrity world is honoring Virgil Abloh‘s incredible life and legacy.

The beloved designer, who founded the label Off-White and served as the artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection, died at the age of 41. In a statement shared on his Instagram page on Saturday, Nov. 28, it was revealed that he had been privately battling “a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma” since 2019.

“We are devastated to announce the passing of our beloved Virgil Abloh, a fiercely devoted father, husband, son, brother, and friend,” a message read. “He is survived by his loving wife Shannon Abloh, his children Lowe Abloh and Grey Abloh, his sister Edwina Abloh, his parents Nee and Eunice Abloh, and numerous dear friends and colleagues.”

According to the post, the designer was “undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture.”

Following the news about Virgil’s unexpected death, celebrities, models and fashion designers expressed their heartache over his loss. Keep on reading to see the moving tributes A-listers shared.

Gigi Hadid: “I am heartbroken by the loss of my dear friend, and a friend to the world, Virgil Abloh. He was 1 of 1. His kindness and energetic generosity left a lasting impression on every life he touched— he made everyone feel seen and special. He will be deeply missed, cherished, and celebrated by me and all the people and industries that have been lucky enough to work around & know the true supernova behind this man…”

She continued, “I picture him now like our Mickey Mouse ..

