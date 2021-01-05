gigi-hadid’s-daughter,-3-months,-grips-model’s-pinky-finger-in-sweet-pic:-‘my-girl’

See Pic

January 5, 2021 1:20PM EST

Three months after becoming a mom, Gigi Hadid made sure to get some ‘girl’ time with her daughter, and she shared a touching moment of them bonding together.

“My girl!” exclaimed Gigi Hadid on Jan. 5 while sharing a picture of her and Zayn Malik’s three-month-old daughter holding her hand. In the photo, the little girl – whose name is still unknown – grasps her mommy’s finger tightly in her little hand. The baby girl’s face is off screen, but one can imagine the smile on the child’s face – and the smile on Gigi’s, as the 25-year-old model bonds with her precious babe. The image melted all her followers’ hearts, who flooded the comments section with heart emojis and messages of love. “Go best friends!” wrote Olivia Perez, for instance.

This new photo of Zayn, 27, and Gigi’s daughter (at least, of her hand) comes less than two weeks after the new parents celebrated the baby’s first Christmas. Gigi, who has done her best to conceal her daughter’s face from the public, posted a photo of Zayn holding their baby to her Instagram Story. In the photo, Zayn cuddles his baby girl, his heavily tattooed hand holding his daughter’s. Zayn’s baby rocked a white onesie and knitted booties (as well as a Gucci bib, a gift from friend Devon Windsor.) Gigi captioned the shot with three emojis – a Christmas tree, a face surrounded by hearts, and one big red heart.

Right before Christmas, Gigi took her daughter outside to experience her first snowfall. When a major snowstorm hit New York City on Dec. 17, Gigi tossed on a long coat, some white boots and grabbed her daughter’s stroller.

» Read Full Article