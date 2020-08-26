girls-aloud's-sarah-harding-shares-breast-cancer-diagnosis:-“i-am-fighting-as-hard-as-i-possibly-can”

James Shaw for Shutterstock

Sarah Harding has shared a heartbreaking health update with her fans.

The Girls Aloud singer took to social media on Wednesday, Aug. 26, to reveal that she was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year. “Hi everyone, I hope you are all keeping safe and well during these uncertain times. I’ve not posted on here for so long, thank you to everyone who has reached out to check in on me, it really does mean a lot,” the 38-year-old began. “I feel now is the right time to share what’s been going on. There’s no easy way to say this and actually it doesn’t even feel real writing this, but here goes.”

After receiving the diagnosis earlier this year, Harding learned just weeks ago that the cancer has “advanced to other parts of my body.” She noted that she’s currently undergoing weekly chemotherapy sessions and is “fighting as hard as I possibly can.”

The British star told her followers that she understands this might be “shocking to read on social media” but said that isn’t her intention. “But last week it was mentioned online that I had been seen in hospital, so I feel now is the time to let people know what’s going on and this is the best way I can think of to do so,” she explained. “My amazing mum, family and close friends are helping me through this, and I want to say a thank you to the wonderful NHS doctors and nurses who have been and continue to be heroes.”

Harding concluded her message by telling her followers, “I am doing my very best to keep positive and will keep you updated here with how I’m getting on. In the meantime I hope you’ll all understand and respect my request for privacy during this difficult time.”

