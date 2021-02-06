Gisele Bundchen, 40, Sizzles For Sexy Bedroom Photoshoot Before Tom Brody Plays In The Super Bowl — See Pics

See Pic

Gisele Bundchen has stunned in a sultry photoshoot, wearing nothing but a set of gold bangles as she posed for a Brazilian jewelry brand.

Gisele Bundchen totally sizzled in a new snap, ahead of her husband Tom Brady‘s 10th Super Bowl game. The 40-year-old supermodel stripped down for a jewelry campaign on February 6, in which she posed in a bed surrounded by white linens — you can see the photo here. Gisele rocked a stack of gold bangles, two rings, and glittering drop earrings in the photo, which was part of a campaign for Brazilian accessories brand Vivara. While all eyes were on the gorgeous jewelry pieces, Gisele also stunned in a full glam makeup look including dark, smokey eyeshadow and a nude lipstick.

It comes one day before her hubby Tom is set to play in his 10th Super Bowl, this time with the Tampa Baby Buccaneers. Prior to signing with the Bucs, Tom played his entire football career with the New England Patriots. He won six Super Bowls with the team, three of which happened during his relationship with Gisele — and she has truly been his biggest cheerleader! The future couple first met when Tom was still dating his ex Bridget Moynahan, 49, however it was love at first sight.

“I knew right way — the first time I saw him,” Gisele told Vanity Fair in a 2009 profile. “We met through a friend. The moment I saw him, he smiled and I was like, ‘That is the most beautiful,

